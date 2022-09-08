Skip to main content
Doctors are concerned about Queen Elizabeth's health

Ivana Saric
Queen Elizabeth II waits before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative Party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday.
Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday. Photo: Jane Barlow, WPA Pool/Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said Thursday that doctors are "concerned" about Queen Elizabeth II's health and that the 96-year-old monarch was placed under medical supervision.

Driving the news: The palace said the Queen remains in Scotland and is "comfortable" for the time being.

The big picture: The news comes after the Queen canceled a meeting of her privy council on Wednesday and was told by doctors to rest, per AP.

  • "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace," newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss wrote on Twitter.
  • "My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she added.
  • Prince Charles, accompanied by his wife, Camilla, traveled to Balmoral Castle by helicopter. Prince William is also en route to Scotland, the Telegraph reported.
