Updated 51 mins ago - World
Doctors are concerned about Queen Elizabeth's health
Buckingham Palace said Thursday that doctors are "concerned" about Queen Elizabeth II's health and that the 96-year-old monarch was placed under medical supervision.
Driving the news: The palace said the Queen remains in Scotland and is "comfortable" for the time being.
The big picture: The news comes after the Queen canceled a meeting of her privy council on Wednesday and was told by doctors to rest, per AP.
- "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace," newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss wrote on Twitter.
- "My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she added.
- Prince Charles, accompanied by his wife, Camilla, traveled to Balmoral Castle by helicopter. Prince William is also en route to Scotland, the Telegraph reported.