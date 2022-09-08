Memphis police search for man who allegedly streamed shootings on Facebook
Police are searching for a 19-year old man allegedly connected to multiple shootings in Memphis, Tennessee, saying that he may have streamed the violence on Facebook.
Why it matters: It's the latest instance of gun violence in the U.S. and another with reports of an attack being broadcast online.
- Live-streaming mass shooting events can give assailants assurance that their crimes will live online for many years, per Axios' Sara Fischer and Ina Fried.
- The shooter who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket in May streamed the attack via Twitch, which took down the post minutes after it started. But videos have still been viewed millions of times.
Details: Memphis police released an image of the suspect on Twitter and identified him as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. They said he's in a gray Toyota SUV with an Arkansas license plate.
- "The suspect is still at large. If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved," Memphis police tweeted.
What they're saying: "We don’t know his motive, we just know that he is responsible for multiple shootings at this time," police Major Karen Rudolph, a department spokesperson, told NBC affiliate WMC of Memphis.
The big picture: Facebook did not immediately return Axios' request for comment. But the social media giant has moved to tighten its live-streaming rules since the New Zealand mosque attacks terrorist broadcast the mass shooting online in 2019.