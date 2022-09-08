Skip to main content
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Memphis police search for man who allegedly streamed shootings on Facebook

TuAnh Dam
Memphis Police. Photo: Justin Ford/Getty Images

Police are searching for a 19-year old man allegedly connected to multiple shootings in Memphis, Tennessee, saying that he may have streamed the violence on Facebook.

Why it matters: It's the latest instance of gun violence in the U.S. and another with reports of an attack being broadcast online.

A screenshot of the Memphis Police alert on the gunman who's on the run after reportedly live streaming attacks online..
Photo: Memphis Police Department/Twitter
  • Live-streaming mass shooting events can give assailants assurance that their crimes will live online for many years, per Axios' Sara Fischer and Ina Fried.
  • The shooter who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket in May streamed the attack via Twitch, which took down the post minutes after it started. But videos have still been viewed millions of times.

Details: Memphis police released an image of the suspect on Twitter and identified him as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. They said he's in a gray Toyota SUV with an Arkansas license plate.

  • "The suspect is still at large. If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved," Memphis police tweeted.

What they're saying: "We don’t know his motive, we just know that he is responsible for multiple shootings at this time," police Major Karen Rudolph, a department spokesperson, told NBC affiliate WMC of Memphis.

The big picture: Facebook did not immediately return Axios' request for comment. But the social media giant has moved to tighten its live-streaming rules since the New Zealand mosque attacks terrorist broadcast the mass shooting online in 2019.

Go deeper