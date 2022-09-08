Police are searching for a 19-year old man allegedly connected to multiple shootings in Memphis, Tennessee, saying that he may have streamed the violence on Facebook.

Why it matters: It's the latest instance of gun violence in the U.S. and another with reports of an attack being broadcast online.

Photo: Memphis Police Department/Twitter

Live-streaming mass shooting events can give assailants assurance that their crimes will live online for many years, per Axios' Sara Fischer and Ina Fried.

The shooter who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket in May streamed the attack via Twitch, which took down the post minutes after it started. But videos have still been viewed millions of times.

Details: Memphis police released an image of the suspect on Twitter and identified him as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. They said he's in a gray Toyota SUV with an Arkansas license plate.

"The suspect is still at large. If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved," Memphis police tweeted.

What they're saying: "We don’t know his motive, we just know that he is responsible for multiple shootings at this time," police Major Karen Rudolph, a department spokesperson, told NBC affiliate WMC of Memphis.

The big picture: Facebook did not immediately return Axios' request for comment. But the social media giant has moved to tighten its live-streaming rules since the New Zealand mosque attacks terrorist broadcast the mass shooting online in 2019.