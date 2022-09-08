A pair of Latino consultants — one Democrat and one Republican — is launching a new website focused specifically on curating news about Latino voters.

The big picture: Latino.vote aims to be a RealClearPolitics or Drudge Report-like aggregation source for any news about Hispanic voters, a growing bloc whose political power is being closely tracked amid recent shifts in voting behavior.

The website promises to feature updated polling about Latino voters, news from other media sites and opinion pieces by Latino consultants and advocates.

Details: The project is an extension of the Latino Vote podcast run by Chuck Rocha and Mike Madrid, two Latino political consultants from opposite sides of the political spectrum.

Both Rocha and Madrid say Democrats and Republicans are ignoring the needs of Mexican American voters in the American Southwest and Puerto Rican voters in New York and Florida.

They contend media outlets continue to get information wrong about Latino voting behavior and social changes occurring in various Hispanic communities.

Rocha and Madrid also say a shortage of Latino journalists and distrust in media have helped contribute to disinformation on social media, which experts say has influenced Latino voters.

Zoom out: Websites and apps more popular with Latinos in the U.S. than other groups make them more susceptible both to exposure to misinformation and to sharing it, according to a Nielsen report.

The report found 28% of the content Latinos see on news websites they most frequently visit was flagged as biased, conspiracy-based, or pseudoscientific.

What they're saying: "We're taking on disinformation in a bipartisan way," Rocha told Axios.

"This website will fill a big need for journalists, academics, political professionals, and elected officials,” Madrid said in a statement.

The big picture: Data, surveys and recent primary elections show that Republicans are making inroads with Latinos, but Hispanic women are shifting back to Democrats as abortion has become a more pressing national issue.