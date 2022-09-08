Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced during a visit to Kyiv Thursday that the U.S. will provide $2 billion of military aid to Ukraine and 18 other European countries that are “most potentially at risk for future Russian aggression," AP reported.

Why it matters: The new aid comes after Ukraine launched its first major counter-offensive at the end of last month to retake Russian-occupied Kherson in the country's south.

A senior State Department official told reporters ahead of Blinken's visit to Ukraine that the newest influx of aid is intended to help bolster Ukraine's standing "so that when we get to the day where we move to a negotiated settlement, Ukraine is in the strongest possible position," the Washington Post reported.

The big picture: The aid will come in the form of long-term Foreign Military Financing, which enables recipients to buy U.S.-made defense equipment, AP reported.

Roughly $1 billion of the new financing will be allotted to Ukraine while the rest is divided by other European countries, per AP.

The other recipients include Albania, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, on a visit to Germany on Thursday, announced that the Department of Defense would concurrently provide a $675 million package of military equipment, including howitzers, anti-tank systems and artillery ammunition.

The new aid announcements on Thursday bring the Biden administration's total assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion to $13.5 billion, per the New York Times.

What they're saying: "This assistance demonstrates yet again our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s future as a democratic, sovereign, and independent state, as well as the security of allies and partners across the region," the State Department said in a statement, per AP.