Muck Rack, the public relations tech company, has raised $180 million, the company's first outside investment.

Why it matters: It's one of the largest growth equity investments in public relations tech on record.

The communications tech sector has boomed in the wake of the pandemic as more companies invest in better internal and eternal messaging.

Catch up quick: Muck Rack was founded in 2009 and has bootstrapped its growth since.

It licenses software to communications and public relations departments at various companies and organizations to help them manage relationships with journalists and content creators.

Journalists have free access to Muck Rack's platform to build profiles so they can better connect with various public relations departments.

By the numbers: The company currently has over 200 employees. The money will be used to hire more people as a part of a global expansion.

The firm, which grew revenues more than 300% between 2018 and 2021, has been profitable for over a decade.

Today, tens of thousands of journalists have Muck Rack profiles.

Details: The series A round is a minority investment from Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE), a growth equity firm.

With the investment, SGE managing directors Josh Elser and Scott Feldman will join Muck Rack’s board.

The money will also help co-founders, chief executive officer Greg Galant and chief technology officer Lee Semel, as well as early employees, liquidate some of their investment.

What's next: The company also plans to make improvements to its public relations management platform with the additional cash.

It will continue to focus on providing workflow tools that integrate with the data from its corporate clients.

It soon plans to release its own API (backend computer interface) that makes it easy for companies to integrate Muck Rack's analytics dashboards with a company's existing marketing stack.

It will also continue to invest in the free services it offer for journalist and creators to showcase their work.

The bottom line: "The PR world has never really had a system of record," Galant told Axios' Dan Primack in a phone interview.