Massachusetts' Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey will face the Trump-endorsed former Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl in the race to replace outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker (R) after both won their respective primaries Tuesday night, AP projects.

The big picture: If Healey were to win in this November's general election she'd be both the first openly gay person and first woman to be the state's governor. Democrats see the race as a good opportunity to flip a Republican-held seat, particularly in a state where 10% of the electorate is registered Republican, compared to roughly 31% for Democrats and some 57% for independents, per AP.