Skip to main content
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump ambassador to UN launches campaign for Kentucky governor

Erin Doherty
President Donald Trump (L) and Ambassador Kelly Craft, speak to the media during a luncheon with representatives of the United Nations Security Council,
Then-President Trump and Ambassador Kelly Craft speak to the media during with representatives of the United Nations Security Council on Dec. 5, 2019. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Former President Trump's United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft announced her bid for Kentucky governor on Wednesday.

Driving the news: "I am running for Governor of Kentucky because I know our best days are ahead of us," Craft wrote on Twitter announcing her candidacy.

  • "This movement is for all of us who still believe that we can lead in education, that government doesn’t get a seat at our kitchen table and that our kids should grow up in safe neighborhoods," she said, AP reports.
  • Craft joins a crowded Republican field to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in 2023.

State of play: Craft, born in Lexington, first served as U.S. ambassador to Canada under Trump before being named U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

What to watch: The primary election for Kentucky's governor is in May 2023 and the general election will take place in November 2023.

Go deeper