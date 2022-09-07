Six Gulf countries issued a joint statement on Tuesday asking Netflix to remove content they said "contradicts Islamic and societal values ​​and principles."

Driving the news: The statement did not specify which material it deemed offensive. The countries warned they would take "necessary legal measures" if the content was not removed.

The statement came after social media and television programs in several Gulf nations debated whether content on the streaming giant promoted homosexuality to children, Bloomberg reported.

Netflix said it had "nothing to share" on the issue at this time.

The big picture: The statement was issued by the Gulf Cooperation Council, comprised of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.