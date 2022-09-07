1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Gulf nations ask Netflix to drop content that "contradicts" Islamic values
Six Gulf countries issued a joint statement on Tuesday asking Netflix to remove content they said "contradicts Islamic and societal values and principles."
Driving the news: The statement did not specify which material it deemed offensive. The countries warned they would take "necessary legal measures" if the content was not removed.
- The statement came after social media and television programs in several Gulf nations debated whether content on the streaming giant promoted homosexuality to children, Bloomberg reported.
- Netflix said it had "nothing to share" on the issue at this time.
The big picture: The statement was issued by the Gulf Cooperation Council, comprised of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.
- In 2019 Netflix removed an episode of the show "Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj" from its platform in Saudi Arabia following a complaint from the Saudi government regarding Minhaj's criticisms of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.