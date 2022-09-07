Biden to highlight plans for reducing cancer deaths in "moonshot" speech

President Biden will outline his plan for reducing cancer deaths and bolstering treatments in a speech next week as part of what he has called "this generation's moonshot," the White House announced Wednesday.

Driving the news: His remarks at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Monday, which are timed with the 60th anniversary of Kennedy's speech about reaching the moon, will discuss "the goal of ending cancer as we know it," according to the White House.

Biden has pledged to cut the rate of cancer deaths in half in the next 25 years and boost the quality of life for people with cancer as well as their caregivers.

Worth noting: This is a personal issue for Biden, who lost his son Beau Biden to brain cancer in 2015.