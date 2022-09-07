Skip to main content
Biden to highlight plans for reducing cancer deaths in "moonshot" speech

Shawna Chen
Photo of Joe Biden speaking from a podium in an outdoor venue
President Biden gives a Labor Day speech at the United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227 on Sept. 5, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jeff Swensen via Getty Images

President Biden will outline his plan for reducing cancer deaths and bolstering treatments in a speech next week as part of what he has called "this generation's moonshot," the White House announced Wednesday.

Driving the news: His remarks at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Monday, which are timed with the 60th anniversary of Kennedy's speech about reaching the moon, will discuss "the goal of ending cancer as we know it," according to the White House.

Worth noting: This is a personal issue for Biden, who lost his son Beau Biden to brain cancer in 2015.

