1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Jan. 6 rioter who called his ex a "moron" sentenced to 9 months in prison
Richard Michetti, a Pennsylvania man who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, was sentenced to nine months in federal prison on Tuesday, per the Department of Justice.
Driving the news: Michetti, who was arrested in February, was turned over to the FBI by a former girlfriend after he called her a "moron" for not believing that the 2020 election was stolen, per a DOJ complaint.
- "If you can't see the election was stolen you're a moron," he wrote in a text message.
- Michetti pleaded guilty in May to one felony count of "aiding and abetting obstruction of an official proceeding," per the DOJ.
- Michetti on Tuesday was also sentenced to 24 months of supervised release and was ordered to pay $2,000 of restitution.
State of play: Prosecutors sought 18 months in federal prison for Michetti, who they say "was an active participant" in the Jan. 6 riot.
- "Michetti actively participated in the January 6 attack on the Capitol by, among other actions, entering and remaining in the Capitol for 45 minutes and taunting and yelling obscenities at law enforcement, referring to them as 'f---ing animals,'" per the DOJ.
- Michetti faced a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, per the DOJ.
