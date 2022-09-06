Jan. 6 rioter who called his ex a "moron" sentenced to 9 months in prison

Richard Michetti, a Pennsylvania man who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, was sentenced to nine months in federal prison on Tuesday, per the Department of Justice.

Driving the news: Michetti, who was arrested in February, was turned over to the FBI by a former girlfriend after he called her a "moron" for not believing that the 2020 election was stolen, per a DOJ complaint.

"If you can't see the election was stolen you're a moron," he wrote in a text message.

Michetti pleaded guilty in May to one felony count of "aiding and abetting obstruction of an official proceeding," per the DOJ.

Michetti on Tuesday was also sentenced to 24 months of supervised release and was ordered to pay $2,000 of restitution.

State of play: Prosecutors sought 18 months in federal prison for Michetti, who they say "was an active participant" in the Jan. 6 riot.

"Michetti actively participated in the January 6 attack on the Capitol by, among other actions, entering and remaining in the Capitol for 45 minutes and taunting and yelling obscenities at law enforcement, referring to them as 'f---ing animals,'" per the DOJ.

Michetti faced a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, per the DOJ.

