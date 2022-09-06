Earthquake in China leaves at least 66 dead, 250 injured

At least 66 people have been killed and another 250 were injured in an earthquake that struck China's southwestern Sichuan province on Monday, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing state media.

Driving the news: The 6.8 magnitude quake has caused landslides, disrupted power and water lines, and damaged thousands of homes, per Reuters.

Roughly 11,000 people have been evacuated from the area by rescuers, per Reuters.

The big picture: Aftershocks from the quake were still being felt on Tuesday and at least 12 people remained missing Tuesday, per CNN.