China's tech hub Shenzhen goes into COVID lockdown

Citywide COVID-19 testing sent Chinese tech powerhouse Shenzhen into lockdown Saturday, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: China is battling COVID-19 outbreaks in urban centers across multiple cities, forcing lockdowns of schools and transportation.

The big picture: Six districts within Shenzen will remain in lockdown for seven days as they are considered at high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, Reuters reports.

Shenzhen will suspend bus and train services for the lockdown.

Residents will be tested twice over the weekend in order to "minimize the impact on people's working life," the city's government said Saturday, per Reuters.

The Shenzen government said Internet users told them that "the fastest and most effective way to break the chain of virus transmission" is through consistent testing.

People flocked to stores to panic buy items in case they were locked inside.

Residents of Shenzhen have been worried recently that there would be another COVID-19 lockdown after experiencing one last spring, Bloomberg reports.

China sent Shenzhen into lockdown back in March due to widespread COVID cases. The lockdown forced Apple suppliers to temporarily suspend business.

Meanwhile, residents of Chengdu, one of China's largest cities, this week went into a four-day lockdown for COVID-19 testing as outbreaks have hit parts of the city, CNBC reports.

Schools in Chengdu will be closed until Monday, per Reuters.

What we're watching: The lockdown in Shenzhen could be extended if more positive COVID-19 cases are found, per Reuters.

Go deeper: China's economy grows at slowest pace since 2020 as lockdowns bite