1 dead, 9 others missing after plane crashes in Washington State

A Seattle-bound floatplane carrying nine adults and one child crashed in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island, Washington state on Sunday, the U.C. Coast Guard said.

The big picture: One body has been recovered and rescue crews were searching for the others, per a Sunday night Coast Guard statement. "A surface safety zone has been placed around the scene of the crash," the Coast Guard tweeted.

The plane had departed from from Friday Harbor and was en route to Renton Municipal Airport, some 12 miles southeast of downtown Seattle, when reports of the crash came in at 3:11pm local time, the Coast Guard said.

An earlier statement said the destination airport was Seattle Tacoma International Airport.

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board announced in a statement that it's investigating the crash of the de Havilland DHC-3 Otter, a single-engine propeller plane.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.