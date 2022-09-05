Falling gas prices could land under $3 in some states

Gas prices are expected to continue their downward trend after Labor Day and into the fall, with some states possibly seeing a dip below $3 per gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told CNBC in an interview published Monday.

Driving the news: Gas prices last week fell for the eleventh week in a row ahead of the holiday weekend.

The national average price was $3.786 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA.

However, experts warn that prices could spike again if weather and the hurricane season end up impacting oil refineries and disrupting production.

What they're saying: Short of any disruption to production, De Haan said falling gas prices will continue. “I think the good news is going to keep going for now,” he said.