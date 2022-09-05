60 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Data dive: How we name babies
Nearly every baby named Tex born from 2000-2019 was born in Texas.
The big picture: Across more than 1,300 U.S. place names, 900 (67%) were more common in their home states than the rest of the country, based on Social Security records.
- Like Tex, another is Denali: 158x more common in the Alaska mountain's home state than in the rest of the U.S.
- But New Jersey parents eschew Trenton, the capital, as a name: It’s 85x less common in the Garden State than in the rest of the country.