Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) told ABC's "This Week" Sunday that while he personally would not take classified documents home with him, he insisted that a "different set of rules" applied to former President Donald Trump.

Driving the news: The FBI's discovery of troves of classified documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home last month has landed the former president in legal hot water and prompted intelligence officials to launch a review of the natural security risks stemming from the top secret documents found there.

The FBI and National Archives have refuted claims by Trump's legal team that the documents were covered by executive privilege. The Department of Justice last week said that only a "limited set" of documents may have been privileged.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr and former national security adviser John Bolton have contradicted claims by Trump and his legal team that Trump had a "standing order" to declassify documents as soon as they were removed from the Oval Office.

What they're saying: "I have lived in the classified world most of my professional career, I personally wouldn't do that but I'm not the president of the United States," McCaul said.