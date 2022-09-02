The White House on Friday asked Congress for $47 billion in emergency funding to support the administration's efforts in fighting COVID-19 and monkeypox, supporting Ukraine and responding to natural disasters.

Why it matters: The request comes as lawmakers on Capitol Hill face a September deadline to fund the government, carrying with it the risk of a government shutdown just before midterm elections, per the Washington Post.

