Russian oil executive dies after falling from Moscow hospital window

Ravil Maganov, chairman of the board of directors for the Russian oil and gas giant Lukoil, died Thursday after falling out of a window at a hospital in Moscow, Russian news agency Interfax reports, citing an anonymous source.

Why it matters: Maganov is the latest in a series of Russian oligarchs, many of whom were involved in Russia's energy sector, who have died under unexplained circumstances.

Before Maganov's death on Thursday, at least seven Russian oligarchs have met sudden unexplained — and sometimes violent — deaths this year, though suicide is officially suspected in the incidents, according to Deutsche Welle.

Two sources confirmed to Reuters Thursday that Maganov, 67, died after falling from a window at Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital.

Two people familiar with Maganov also told Reuters they believed it was highly unlikely he had committed suicide.

What they're saying: Lukoil, Russia's second biggest oil and gas company, said in a statement Thursday that Maganov "passed away following a severe illness."

"Ravil Maganov immensely contributed to the development of not only the Company, but of the entire Russian oil and gas sector," it added.

The big picture: Lukoil's board of directors seemingly broke ranks with the Kremlin in March by calling for "the soonest termination" of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, CNN reports.

"We express our sincere empathy for all victims, who are affected by this tragedy. We strongly support a lasting ceasefire and a settlement of problems through serious negotiations and diplomacy," the board said just days after the start of the invasion.

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that the U.S. obtained a warrant to to seize a corporate aircraft owned by Lukoil.

Go deeper: U.S. obtains warrant to seize Russian energy company's $45 million plane