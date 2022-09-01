Data: Axios research; Note: Amazon Prime and the Disney+ bundle include ads in sports programming. Walmart+ is a shopping benefit; Chart: Axios Visuals

Paramount Global will finally offer a bundled package of its two streaming services — Paramount+ and Showtime — for a discounted rate, the company said Wednesday.

Why it matters: Bundles give consumers cheaper alternatives to rising streaming costs. These deals also make it easier for entertainment giants to accrue more customers.

By the numbers: Paying for a bundle of Paramount+ and Showtime instead of individual subscriptions would save someone anywhere from $4 to $6 per month.

The Disney bundle saves $12 to $16 per month.

The Walmart+ and Paramount+ bundle saves $5 per month.

Be smart: The launch of bundles and new ad-supported offerings continues to complicate the streaming landscape for consumers, as Axios previously reported. There are dozens of deals someone could pick from to help offset rising costs.

Channel stores: Roku offers a discounted bundle of Showtime and Starz. Amazon has offered discounted subscriptions to several services on Prime Day.

Roku offers a discounted bundle of Showtime and Starz. Amazon has offered discounted subscriptions to several services on Prime Day. Wireless plans: Disney+ and Discovery+ are available for six months to new Verizon mobile customers with unlimited data plans. Netflix and Apple TV+ are free on certain T-Mobile plans. Peacock is available to cable customers from its parent company Comcast for free.

Disney+ and Discovery+ are available for six months to new Verizon mobile customers with unlimited data plans. Netflix and Apple TV+ are free on certain T-Mobile plans. Peacock is available to cable customers from its parent company Comcast for free. Software plans: Xfinity Flex offers customers free Peacock Premium. Amazon Prime Video is offered to subscribers as a part of Amazon's broader Amazon Prime subscription. Apple TV+ is included in the company's services bundle, Apple One.

Xfinity Flex offers customers free Peacock Premium. Amazon Prime Video is offered to subscribers as a part of Amazon's broader Amazon Prime subscription. Apple TV+ is included in the company's services bundle, Apple One. Hardware bundles: Apple TV+ is provided for three months for free to new hardware customers.

Flashback: Bundles have long been used to lure customers to pay for more media products. Telecom companies have long offered pay-TV plans bundled with internet and phone plans, which eventually evolved to include wireless plans with data perks.

The big picture: Streamers aren't the only ones to flock to bundles.

The New York Times is moving to more aggressively upsell its customers to bundled subscription plans that include games, cooking, news, etc.

NPR is testing a bundled podcast plan.

Music streamers like Spotify have for years struck deals with retailers and streamers to lure subscribers.

What's next: More bundles and other discounts are coming.