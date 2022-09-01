Indiana man charged with murder of Dutch soldier

An Indiana man who allegedly fatally shot a Dutch soldier and wounded two others in downtown Indianapolis was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct, prosecutors said Thursday.

Driving the news: Shamar Duncan, 22, was arrested Tuesday and is in custody, police said. The three Dutch soldiers he allegedly shot were in Indiana for urban combat training at a nearby base.

Simmie Poetsema, 26, was identified as the soldier who was killed.

The victims, who were members of the Dutch Commando Corps., were shot around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday outside of a Hampton Inn in downtown Indianapolis following an altercation.

Poetsema and two other soldiers were walking back to their hotel from a bar when Duncan and his friends bumped into them, according to the affidavit, per AP.

The soldiers tried to defuse the situation, but a brief fight broke out before gunshots were fired from a passing pickup truck, killing Poetsema and wounding the other two, the affidavit said.

One of the wounded soldiers has returned to the Netherlands and the other is expected to return Thursday, per AP. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

What they're saying: "We have someone who came to Indianapolis to experience the best of what our city, our state and our country has to offer," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said at a press conference Thursday.