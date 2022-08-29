Dutch commando dies after being shot in Indianapolis

A Dutch soldier who was one of three commandos wounded in a shooting outside a hotel in Indianapolis over the weekend has died of his injuries, the Dutch Ministry of Defense said Monday.

Driving the news: The three Dutch soldiers were part of the Commando Corps and were in Indiana for training, the ministry said.

The soldier was shot around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. The incident took place outside the soldiers' hotel following a disturbance that police believe involved an altercation between the three soldiers and another person or people, AP reported.

No arrests have been made, per AP.

The commandos were off duty at the time.

What they're saying: "The Dutch commando who was in a critical condition in a hospital in the American city of Indianapolis died of his injuries last night. His family and colleagues were at his side," the statement from the Ministry of Defense said.