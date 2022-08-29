1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Dutch commando dies after being shot in Indianapolis
A Dutch soldier who was one of three commandos wounded in a shooting outside a hotel in Indianapolis over the weekend has died of his injuries, the Dutch Ministry of Defense said Monday.
Driving the news: The three Dutch soldiers were part of the Commando Corps and were in Indiana for training, the ministry said.
- The soldier was shot around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. The incident took place outside the soldiers' hotel following a disturbance that police believe involved an altercation between the three soldiers and another person or people, AP reported.
- No arrests have been made, per AP.
- The commandos were off duty at the time.
What they're saying: "The Dutch commando who was in a critical condition in a hospital in the American city of Indianapolis died of his injuries last night. His family and colleagues were at his side," the statement from the Ministry of Defense said.
- The other two soldiers who were wounded in the shooting are conscious and able to speak, the ministry added.