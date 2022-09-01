Twitter starts testing ability to edit tweets

Twitter announced Thursday it has started internal testing of a long-requested feature that will allow people to edit tweets after they are sent.

Be smart: Such a feature has topped customer requests for years, but the tricky part is allowing edits without opening the door to spam and misinformation.

Driving the news: Twitter said its edit feature is being tested internally and will expand to "a select group of people including Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks." The company had said in April it planned to begin testing editable tweets, shortly after Elon Musk had polled his followers on whether they wanted to be able to edit posts.

How it works: In its current iteration, the edit feature allows customers to change their tweets "a few times" within 30 minutes of posting.