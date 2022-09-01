Pilots are picketing at more than a dozen airports across the country Thursday ahead of the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

Why it matters: Pilots are calling for better work conditions and benefits amid a summer of "revenge travel" that has left airlines scrambling to cancel, delay and rebook flights.

Details: Off-duty pilots are hosting "informational" picket events Thursday at airports nationwide before the holiday weekend, according to the Air Line Pilots Association.

These picketing took place at airports in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Boston, Orlando, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Pilots from Delta, Endeavor, JetBlue, Sun Country, Spirit and United airlines participated, the ALPA said. It's unclear if pilots from other airlines joined the pickets.

The ALPA did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

What they're saying: "When ALPA pilots stand shoulder to shoulder in support of shared goals, people notice — our airlines notice," the ALPA said in a release.

"That’s why on September 1, we’re asking all ALPA pilots to join us for an ALPA-wide informational picket to show the public, our lawmakers, and our airlines that all airline pilots stand together in support of the profession-wide goal of improved working conditions and benefits."

Worth noting: These pickets shouldn't delay travel schedules since the pilots will be off shift, per NBC News.

Flashback: More than 1,200 Delta pilots and staff held demonstrations in June calling for higher pay, benefits and work-life balance, NPR reports.

The big picture: Pilots have expressed concern about compensation and their current schedules. They've also faced fatigue in recent months due to an ongoing shortage of pilots, Axios' Michael Mooney writes.

ABC News reports the U.S. will lose about half of its pilots to retirement in the next 15 years.

The bottom line: “We want to make sure that we’re recognized and acknowledged,” Capt. Javier Ramos, one of the pilots protesting in Orlando, told Click Orlando. “Our message is clear: Take us into consideration as we all negotiate our next collective bargaining agreement.”

Go deeper: Canceled flights complicate fall travel