CDC panel recommends updated COVID-19 boosters

Outside advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended reformulated Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 boosters that target the Omicron strain for people age 12 and up.

Why it matters: The recommendation, via a 13-1 vote, was one of the last regulatory hurdles before the first updated COVID shots can go into Americans’ arms.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky is expected to adopt the recommendation.

Driving the news: Members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommend the new Pfizer-BioNTech booster for individuals 12 years and the Moderna vaccine for individuals 18 and up.

Individuals should be at least two months out from getting their primary COVID series and their booster dose.

Between the lines: During the advisory committee's discussion, panel members expressed concerns about a lack of real-world data on the reformulated shots while expressing a desire in getting the vaccines out sooner rather than later.

They also raised concerns that the original versions of the booster might get mixed up with the reformulated booster because of similarities in the cap design.

Members also expressed concern that the length of time they recommended individuals wait after receiving a prior dose of COVID vaccines or boosters, or having a COVID infection was too short.

What we know: The vaccines are considered safe, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters provide high levels of protection against severe disease and the reformulated vaccines will expand individuals' immune response, CDC officials said during the meeting.

What we don't know: We don't know the incremental increase in vaccine effectiveness or the duration of protection, officials said.

We don't know the rate of myocarditis, although officials said it's unlikely the newly retooled vaccines would increase rates of the heart condition.

Zoom out: More than 12.6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given worldwide since late 2020, per a Bloomberg tracker, including 609 million in the U.S.