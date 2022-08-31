Resolving Lebanon-Israel maritime dispute is a "key priority," U.S. says
Resolving the maritime dispute between Israel and Lebanon is a "key priority" for the Biden administration, a White House official said Wednesday.
The big picture: U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein, who is mediating between the two countries, is expected to visit Beirut and Jerusalem next week in an effort to reach a deal in the dispute, Israeli officials said.
- The U.S., Lebanon and Israel have expressed a sense of urgency to get a deal as soon as possible as Hezbollah intensifies its threats to go to war if Beirut's economic rights are not respected.
Catch up quick: The dispute is over a potential gas-rich, 330-square-mile disputed area of the Mediterranean Sea with an estimated value reaching billions of dollars.
- Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has called the beginning of production in the Karish rig, a major Israeli gas project that Israel says is located south of the disputed area, a red line.
- The rig won’t come online before the end of September, according to Israeli officials. That gives more time to reach an agreement.
Behind the scenes: Israeli officials said that Hochstein visited Paris this week for talks with French officials about the maritime dispute.
- France is one of the Western countries with the most influence on Lebanon and maintains a close relationship with Israel.
- Israeli officials said Hochstein was expected to meet senior executives from French energy giant Total, which has the gas exploration rights in Lebanese waters and will have a stake in any future agreement between Israel and Lebanon.
State of play: Hochstein in recent weeks held several calls with Israeli and Lebanese negotiators, but Israeli officials said the process of drafting an agreement hasn’t started yet.
What they're saying: "We continue to narrow the gaps between the parties and believe a lasting compromise is possible," a White House official said, adding that Hochstein is in daily communication with Israeli and Lebanese officials.
- "We welcome the consultative spirit of both parties to reach a resolution," the official said.
- The White House added that it has no travel plans to preview at this point.