Ambassador Rahm Emanuel spars with Russia and China

As U.S. ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel's day job is to promote trade and harmony between the two countries. But given an opening, the famously combative former Chicago mayor and White House chief of staff is taking on China and Russia.

In the past few days, he has mixed it up with both Beijing and Moscow. After a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman hit back at Emanuel for his criticism of China, the American envoy didn't let diplomatic niceties get in the way.

What he's saying: "[T]o be lectured about 'igniting tensions' by a country [warring] against the Ukrainian people is delusional," Emanuel tweeted in an official statement in English and Japanese.