Skip to main content
59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden calls Jackson mayor after approving emergency declaration for water crisis

Sareen Habeshian
Water flows out of a spillway into Pearl River on Aug. 31, 2022, in Jackson, Mississippi. Photo: Brad Vest/Getty Images

President Biden spoke with the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, on Wednesday as the city entered its third day grappling with a water emergency.

Driving the news: Biden called Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba "to hear firsthand from the mayor about the urgent situation with access to clean and safe water," a White House aide told the Hill.

  • Biden approved a federal emergency disaster declaration Tuesday as Jackson residents remained without running water.
  • Biden and Lumumba discussed emergency response efforts from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps, the president said.
  • Biden also expressed his "determination to provide federal support to address the immediate crisis and the longer term effort to rebuild Jackson’s water infrastructure," the aide said.  

Catch up quick: The flooding of the Pearl River has caused water pressure issues in Jackson, leaving residents unable to drink fresh water.

Go deeper