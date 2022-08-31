Biden calls Jackson mayor after approving emergency declaration for water crisis

President Biden spoke with the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, on Wednesday as the city entered its third day grappling with a water emergency.

Driving the news: Biden called Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba "to hear firsthand from the mayor about the urgent situation with access to clean and safe water," a White House aide told the Hill.

Biden approved a federal emergency disaster declaration Tuesday as Jackson residents remained without running water.

Biden and Lumumba discussed emergency response efforts from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps, the president said.

Biden also expressed his "determination to provide federal support to address the immediate crisis and the longer term effort to rebuild Jackson’s water infrastructure," the aide said.

Catch up quick: The flooding of the Pearl River has caused water pressure issues in Jackson, leaving residents unable to drink fresh water.