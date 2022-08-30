Secret Service official at center of Jan. 6 testimony retires

U.S. Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato retired Monday, the agency confirmed.

Why it matters: Ornato, who served as a political adviser to former President Trump, was two months ago at the center of testimony that a former White House aide gave to the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot.

The big picture: Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified to the House panel in late June that Ornato briefed her about an altercation in which Trump allegedly lunged at a Secret Service agent and grabbed at the wheel of the car when told he couldn't go to the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Trump denied Hutchinson's account.

Ornato has testified before the committee, but the hearing was not public.

What they're saying: Ornato, who joined the Secret Service in 1997, retired "in good standing after 25 years of devoted service," said the agency's special agent Kevin Helgert in an emailed statement.