A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced to 55 months in federal prison on Monday for his actions throughout the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the Department of Justice announced.

Why it matters: Joshua Pruitt, 40, pleaded guilty in June to a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding by entering the Capitol with other rioters before he was arrested the night of Jan. 6 for violating a curfew.

After his prison sentence, Pruitt will be under three years of supervised probation and must pay $2,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors had requested the federal judge to sentence Pruitt to five years in prison.

What they're saying: Pruitt apologized for his actions on Jan. 6 in court on Monday and said he was "not happy" the riot occurred, though he said he still believed former President Trump won the election he actually lost to President Biden.

"I did believe the election was stolen. I still do," Pruitt said at the sentencing hearing, according to NBC News.

"I broke the law, bottom line, regardless of whether I'm right or wrong on my feelings," he added.

The big picture: More than 860 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the riot, including over 260 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the Justice Department said, adding that its investigation is ongoing.

