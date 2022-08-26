A Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to beating a police officer with a metal flagpole during the Jan. 6 riot was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Friday, the Department of Justice said.

Driving the news: Howard Richardson, 71, repeatedly hit an officer at the Capitol using a flagpole with a Trump flag attached, federal prosecutors said. He also helped other rioters throw a "very large metal billboard" toward a line of officers that day, according to a video cited in the government's sentencing memorandum against him.

Richardson didn't stop striking the officer with the flagpole until it broke in his hands, the DOJ said.

They added that Richardson had wrongly told FBI agents he was carrying a "Back the Blue" flag — a pro-police symbol — on Jan. 6, and not the Trump flag.

By the numbers: Federal prosecutors sought a 46-month prison sentence, three years of supervised release, and $2,000 in restitution from Richardson.

He had faced a statutory maximum of eight years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

What they're saying: Federal Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said during the sentencing hearing Friday that Richardson had understated his actions and misled the FBI, per NBC News.

"This is a serious offense," Kollar-Kotelly said, according to NBC. "The intent has to be to injure the officer, there's no other reason to do it."

“It was an insurrection, it was not a protest, and certainly not a peaceful one," the judge added.

Richardson apologized for his actions in court on Friday, saying he thought the riot was instead supposed to be a "celebration" to mark Republicans halting the certification of Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Background: Richardson, of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, was arrested in November 2021 and pleaded guilty in April 2022.