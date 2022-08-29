Data: Deloitte; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

The surge in hiring we've seen over the past year may slow a bit in the coming quarter, one survey indicates.

Why it matters: A slowdown in the overheated labor market could help the Federal Reserve engineer that soft landing we keep hearing about.

What's happening: In a survey released by Deloitte this morning, CFOs predict a 2.6% increase in hiring over the next year — a big slowdown from what they were saying three months ago when hiring growth was at 5.3%.

"A bit of a pivot shift," said Stephen Gallucci, a managing partner at Deloitte, said of the survey of 112 CFOs.

But that's still a higher number than the same time frame in 2019.

Big picture: Deloitte's been surveying CFOs for 13 years, believing that these C-suite execs have a good sense of what's going on in their company, and the economy.