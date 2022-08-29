The victim of a shooting in Bend, Oregon, fought the gunman and helped prevent deaths this weekend, local authorities said at a news conference Monday.

Driving the news: Safeway employee Donald Ray Surrett Jr., 66, confronted the gunman in the produce section of the grocery market, police spokesperson Sheila Miller said.

The shooting at a shopping center, which left three people dead, including the suspected shooter, marked a weekend of gun violence that escalated across the country on Sunday.

Details: Police identified Sunday evening's suspect as 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller, whom they said died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene. Officers found an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun near the gunman's body.