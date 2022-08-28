National Archives hit with threats after Trump search

The National Archives and Records Administration has faced a spike in threats and vitriol in the weeks since the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

Why it matters: The National Archives isn't the only federal agency facing a deluge of threats. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have also seen a surge in threats toward law enforcement in the wake of the Mar-a-Lago search.

What they're saying: “NARA has received messages from the public accusing us of corruption and conspiring against the former President, or congratulating NARA for ‘bringing him down,’” acting archivist Debra Steidel Wall wrote in an email to staff on Wednesday, the Washington Post reported.

“Neither is accurate or welcome," Steidel Wall wrote of the two types of messages.

The big picture: The National Archives has been engaged in a protracted battle for the recovery of documents from the Trump administration.