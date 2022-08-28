Revelations about the documents former President Donald Trump kept at his Mar-a-Lago home have left Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) "deeply alarmed," she told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.

Driving the news: The Department of Justice on Friday released a redacted version of the affidavit that led to the FBI's search of Trump's residence earlier this month.

The unsealed affidavit revealed that 14 of the 15 boxes retrieved from Trump earlier this year by the National Archives and Record Administration contained 184 documents with classification markings, Axios' Erin Doherty and Alayna Treene write.

The DOJ wrote there was "probable cause to believe" that more classified information remained at the premises and that there was also "probable cause" to believe evidence of obstruction would be found at Mar-a-Lago.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told lawmakers in a letter on Friday that U.S. intelligence officials plan to evaluate the natural security risks of the top secret documents obtained from Mar-a-Lago.

What they're saying: "I am deeply alarmed by what we're learning because it's not only about whether or not Donald Trump broke the law, but it's that he could be putting our national security at risk," Warren said.

"He could be putting the lives of individual people who work for the United States at risk," she added.

"I think it's powerfully important we give the Justice Department the space to follow the evidence wherever it leads, without fear or favor. If they have the evidence, they will bring the charges and prosecute appropriately. And I support them in that."

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) told ABC's "This Week" Sunday Trump "should have turned the documents over."

"I understand he turned over a lot of documents, he should have turned over all of them. I imagine he knows that very well now as well," he added.

Asked about the redacted affidavit during an appearance on the same program, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said his view was that "there's something a little bit absurd when it appears that we have a former president who was taking highly classified documents to his own residence."