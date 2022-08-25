Skip to main content
Economy & Business

Zoom boom meets doom

Matt Phillips
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Remember the stay-at-home stocks? How the trendy have fallen.

Why it matters: The saga of the stay-at-home stocks is a useful reminder that hot new technology stocks can fall out of favor fast.

Driving the news: Two of the companies whose businesses seemed custom made for the COVID era — Zoom Video and Peloton — are making a splash this week.

  • Ubiquitous video meeting software provider Zoom is down roughly 16% this week after it reported piddling sales growth and cut its forecasts for the year.
  • Home exercise company Peloton was up 20% on Wednesday — a drop in the bucket compared to the roughly 90% drop from its 2021 peak — after it announced it would try to stem flagging sales by hawking products on Amazon.

The big picture: While such moves are fairly large for any given week, they obscure the big story of these companies — a familiar one on Wall Street.

  • It's called boom-and-bust.

Flashback: During peak COVID, a number of companies that were optimized for the WFH era posted remarkable gains, as customers flocked to their services.

  • In 2020 alone, shares of both Peloton and Zoom were up an astounding 400%.
  • Shopify, which helps brick-and-mortar retailers set up online stores, rose nearly 200%.
  • Chegg, which offered digital textbook rentals, roughly doubled.

Today: Almost all those gains have vaporized.

Yes, but: Not all the companies that surged during COVID have collapsed.

  • With many workplaces going to a hybrid home/office model, the need for online security continued to grow.
  • Online security firms CrowdStrike and Zscaler rose more than 300% in 2020, and they've both held on to most of those gains.
