Zoom boom meets doom
Remember the stay-at-home stocks? How the trendy have fallen.
Why it matters: The saga of the stay-at-home stocks is a useful reminder that hot new technology stocks can fall out of favor fast.
Driving the news: Two of the companies whose businesses seemed custom made for the COVID era — Zoom Video and Peloton — are making a splash this week.
- Ubiquitous video meeting software provider Zoom is down roughly 16% this week after it reported piddling sales growth and cut its forecasts for the year.
- Home exercise company Peloton was up 20% on Wednesday — a drop in the bucket compared to the roughly 90% drop from its 2021 peak — after it announced it would try to stem flagging sales by hawking products on Amazon.
The big picture: While such moves are fairly large for any given week, they obscure the big story of these companies — a familiar one on Wall Street.
- It's called boom-and-bust.
Flashback: During peak COVID, a number of companies that were optimized for the WFH era posted remarkable gains, as customers flocked to their services.
- In 2020 alone, shares of both Peloton and Zoom were up an astounding 400%.
- Shopify, which helps brick-and-mortar retailers set up online stores, rose nearly 200%.
- Chegg, which offered digital textbook rentals, roughly doubled.
Today: Almost all those gains have vaporized.
Yes, but: Not all the companies that surged during COVID have collapsed.
- With many workplaces going to a hybrid home/office model, the need for online security continued to grow.
- Online security firms CrowdStrike and Zscaler rose more than 300% in 2020, and they've both held on to most of those gains.