High-profile golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are launching the new TGL golf league through their new TMRW Sports group, the PGA Tour announced Wednesday.

The big picture: Woods and McIlroy are creating a new "tech-infused" golf league at the same time that the PGA Tour has gone head-to-head with LIV Golf, a new golf circuit that has drawn professional golfers away from the Tour.

Driving the news: Woods and McIlroy’s TMRW Sports will partner with the PGA Tour for a new league that "will showcase team matches fusing advanced tech and live action from a custom-built venue," the Tour said in a news release.

Events will be held on Monday nights and will not interfere with the PGA Tour's schedule, the PGA said.

Woods and McIlroy are the first golfers to commit to the TGL.

Representatives with the PGA Tour did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Details: The TGL will begin in January 2024 with six teams made up of three PGA Tour players each.

There will be 15 regular-season matches on Monday nights with semifinals and finals matches at the end of the season.

The golfers will compete in a "data-rich, virtual course" that has "a tech-infused, short-game complex," the PGA said.

No specifics about the venues were shared.

What they're saying: “TGL is the next evolution within professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future," Woods said in a statement.

"Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sports’ biggest events," he added.

McIlroy said the TGL will be "comparable to sitting courtside at an NBA game."

Worth noting: The PGA Tour has been in a legal battle with LIV Golf over allowing golfers to compete in a separate golf circuit.

The PGA's bylaws bar professional golfers from appearing in other events without the approval of the Tour's commissioner.

The Justice Department has been investigating the PGA over potential antitrust violations as LIV Golf alleged the Tour not letting golfers compete in other circuits was anti-competitive, per the Wall Street Journal.

Woods and McIlroy have both rejected offers to compete in LIV Golf.

