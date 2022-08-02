Tiger Woods turned down somewhere between $700 million and $800 million to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, CEO Greg Norman said in an interview with Tucker Carlson Monday night.

Why it matters: Woods' decision comes as many other major professional golfers have signed lucrative deals to compete in the LIV Golf circuit despite the tension between the event series and the PGA Tour.

Driving the news: Norman told Carlson that the offers to Woods were made before he was CEO.

"Look, Tiger is a needle mover, right? So, of course you're got to look at the best of the best," Norman told Carlson. "They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO. That number is somewhere in that neighborhood."

Woods has been an advocate for the PGA Tour during its battle with LIV Golf to secure the best professional golfers, ESPN reports.

Why LIV Golf is controversial

The upstart golf circuit has drawn controversy due to its connection to Saudi Arabia, which has been accused of trying to boost its global image by funding the tour.

Critics have pointed to Saudi Arabia's poor record on human rights, including the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Axios' Tim Baysinger reports.

9/11 families have also called out golfers and former President Donald Trump for hosting the event. Fifteen of the 19 attackers on 9/11 were citizens of Saudi Arabia.

Last year, the FBI released a declassified document from 2016 related to its investigation, which showed Saudi hijackers allegedly received heavy support from Saudi government officials, but it did not include any evidence of a direct connection with the ruling royal family, and the Saudi government has denied any wrongdoing.

Top golf names signed to LIV Golf

The big picture: Despite the controversies, at least 10 of the top 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking have joined LIV Golf.

Other top golf names — both young and veteran golfers — have inked deals to compete as well. Those names include:

Dustin Johnson

Bryson DeChambeau

Phil Mickelson

Brooks Koepka

Bubba Watson

Scottie Scheffler

Abraham Ancer

Louis Oosthuizen

Paul Casey

Kevin Na

Jason Kokrak

Talor Gooch

Patrick Reed

Major golfers who declined LIV Golf

The intrigue: Woods is the biggest name to reportedly decline LIV Golf offers. Other golfers and personalities have also declined offers to join the league.