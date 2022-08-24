Zelensky: At least 15 killed on Ukraine's Independence Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that at least 15 people were killed and another 50 were wounded in an attack by Russian forces.

Driving the news: The president said during a UN Security Council meeting that Russia launched a rocket attack on a railroad station in central Ukraine, causing four passenger cars to catch fire on the country's Independence Day.

The attack occurred in Chaplyne, a town of about 3,500 people in the Dnipropetrovsk region, AP reported.

An 11-year-old child was also killed by rocket fire in another part of the region, AP reported citing the president’s office.

What he's saying: "Rescuers are working. But, unfortunately, the number of dead may still increase," Zelensky said at the meeting. "This is how we live every day."

The big picture: Wednesday marks both the six-month mark of Russia's unprovoked invasion and the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union, Axios' Dave Lawler reports.

Zelensky had warned against mass gatherings on Independence Day, saying, "[It's] an important day for all of us. And that is why this day, unfortunately, is also important for our enemy. ... Hideous Russian provocations and brutal strikes are possible."

Background: Zelensky said Tuesday that he would not agree to freeze the conflict where it stands, with Russia occupying one-fifth of the country.

Putin also seems intent on pressing on despite his own enormous losses.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates