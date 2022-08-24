2 officers in Crawford County arrest video accused of violent histories

Two of the officers shown in a video beating Randal Worcester earlier this week allegedly have histories of violence, the Arkansas Advocate and AP report.

The latest: Thell Riddle of the Mulberry police department said he "may have hit" his girlfriend in 2008, documents posted by the Advocate show. He then lost his job with the Kibler police department, the second policing job he lost that year.

Carrie Jernigan, attorney for Worcester, claims sheriff's deputy Levi White has used excessive force during arrests against another man and a woman she's representing.

Driving the news: Riddle, White and sheriff's deputy Zack King were videoed punching and kneeing Worcester in the face and lower body while attempting to arrest him on Sunday morning.

The other side: Russell Wood, a lawyer for White and King, has said the citizen's video doesn't show how Worcester attacked one of the deputies.

The officers were not wearing body cameras and the dashboard video from the Mulberry police department has not yet been released.

Riddle, King and White responded to the scene Sunday after reports of a man making threats outside a convenience store.

All three officers have been suspended.

What we're watching: The Arkansas State Police are investigating the use of force during the arrest. U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI opened a civil rights investigation into the incident.