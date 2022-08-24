Pat Ryan wins Democratic primary in newly-drawn New York district

Democrat Pat Ryan on Tuesday won the Democratic primary for the newly drawn 18th congressional district in New York.

Why it matters: Ryan, who is also vying to finish the term of former Rep. Antonio Delgado, who left Congress to become New York's lieutenant governor in May in the neighboring 19th congressional district.

If Ryan is the winner of the special election in the 19th district, he will complete Delgado's term, which runs until the end of the year. He is facing off against GOP opponent Marcus Mollinaro in that race.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story published that Ryan won the 19th congressional district special election. That race has not yet been called.