2 ghost gun retailers agree to stop selling parts, kits to New York City residents

Two ghost gun retailers have reached a settlement with New York City to stop selling parts and kits to residents, NBC News reported.

Driving the news: Rainier Arms, which sells AR-10 and AR-15 rifles online, reached an agreement with the city Wednesday after retailer Rock Slide settled the same public nuisance lawsuit last week.

Rainier Arms and Rock Slide USA did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Details: Rainier Arms agreed to permanently stop selling all unfinished frames or receivers to New York City customers and to remove such products from its online store, according to NBC.

It also agreed to hand over documents regarding sales in the city since February 2020.

Why it matters: The Wednesday settlement came the same day a federal ruling went into effect requiring background checks for ghost gun purchasers and for kits to include serial numbers.

The big picture: Ghost guns, which are untraceable firearms that are becoming more prevalent in the U.S., have posed a challenge to law enforcement since they don't have serial numbers, making them difficult to track.

President Biden announced the new rule in April to regulate ghost guns and make them harder to obtain.

By the numbers: In 2021, some 20,000 suspected ghost guns were recovered in criminal investigations throughout the U.S. — that's a tenfold increase in just five years, according to government data.

Flashback: Polymer80, one of the largest manufacturers of ghost guns in the U.S., was permanently barred earlier this month from selling unserialized, untraceable firearms to Washington, D.C. residents.