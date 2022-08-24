Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The dollar is the strongest it's been in 20 years.

Driving the news: The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, hit its highest level in 20 years this week, as Europe's energy crisis battered the single currency.

Much of this dollar strength is the flip side of weakness in the euro — which is heavily weighted in the index. Europe's energy crisis is creating deep uncertainty for the growth outlook, and stoking recession fears.

Why it matters: The the trajectory of the currency creates winners and losers in the U.S. and world economy.

When the dollar is strong, it helps push down inflation by making imports cheaper for American buyers.

But it will also make exports of American agricultural and manufactured goods more expensive to foreign buyers, potentially hurting factory towns and the farm belt.

Traditionally, a strong dollar has also created havoc in emerging markets.

What we're watching: Global industrial conditions, which our colleagues over at Axios Macro recently pointed out, have been showing signs of strain under the mighty buck.