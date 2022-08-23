Whistleblower complaint alleges Twitter deceived regulators

A new whistleblower complaint from Twitter's former head of security suggests the company misled regulators about its efforts to reduce spam and protect Twitter from security threats.

Why it matters: The complaint plays into the narrative from billionaire Elon Musk that Twitter has misled the public about the number of spam accounts on its platform, which he is using to try to end his $44 billion takeover bid in a Delaware court this fall.

Details: The complaint from Peiter Zatko, a well-known hacker who goes by the pseudonym "Mudge," was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission.

Mudge was fired from Twitter in January, amid a broader shakeup of the company's security team by Twitter's then newly-appointed CEO Parag Agrawal.

The complaint, which was first reported by The Washington Post and CNN, alleges that Twitter broke the terms of a settlement with the FTC by misleading regulators about its security protocols.

Zatko alleged that he warned colleagues about out-of-date and vulnerable software on the company's servers, adding that executives withheld important data about the number of breaches and insufficient protection for user data, per the Post.

What they're saying: A Twitter spokesperson said Zatko was fired "for ineffective leadership and poor performance," and alleged that his complaint is designed to "capture attention and inflict harm" on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders.

"What we’ve seen so far is a false narrative about Twitter and our privacy and data security practices that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lacks important context," the spokesperson said.

The big picture: The complaint is a dramatic setback for Twitter, which has so far had the upper hand in its messy legal takeover battle with Musk.

On Monday, Elon Musk subpoenaed former Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey for documents that could support legal argument in trial.

