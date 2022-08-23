Usain Bolt applied to trademark his iconic victory celebration pose, according to an application filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Aug. 17.

Why it matters: Bolt, who holds the world records for the 100 meter and 200 meter and won eight Olympic gold medals, wants to use the logo on clothing, foot ware, sunglasses, watches and other jewelry, bags and several other products, according to the application.

It also says he seeks to use it for restaurants with bar services, VIP areas," "hi-tech booth seating" and “a retail shop carrying exclusive track and field products.”

The logo submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The big picture: The logo included in the application — reminiscent of Nike's "Jumpman" logo of Michael Jordan — is a silhouette "of a man in a distinctive pose," the application reads.

The silhouette has one arm bent and pointing to the head, and the other arm raised and pointing upward — as Bolt regularly did after winning races.

