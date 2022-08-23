S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem accused of "misconduct" by ethics board
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem may have "engaged in misconduct" when she got involved in her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license in 2020, a South Dakota ethics board said Monday, AP reports.
Why it matters: The board's comments come amid an ongoing investigation into Noem, a potential 2024 presidential candidate who has been accused of abusing her power in office. She has denied any wrongdoing.
Catch up quick: Accusations against Noem began after she held a meeting with an employee of the state's appraiser certification program back in 2020, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.
- Noem's daughter's application for a certified real estate appraiser license was denied days before the meeting, per AP.
- Not long after the meeting, Noem's daughter received her certificate.
- South Dakota's labor secretary, who was at the meeting, later called for the employee to retire.
Driving the news: The Government Accountability Board said that there should be "appropriate action" taken against Noem for her role in helping her daughter receive the license, AP reports.
- She was also accused of "misconduct," “conflicts of interest” and “malfeasance,"
- The board of three retired judges did not specify what actions should be taken.
- The GAB did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
What's next: The board said it would begin the process of allowing Noem to defend herself, per AP.
- No date or specific details were given about when that will happen.
Yes, but: The board said it would refer a complaint about Noem using the state plane for campaign and personal reasons back to the attorney general's office, per Dakota News Now.
- Former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg originally made the complaints against Noem.
The big picture: Noem is seeing re-election in the 2022 midterms. She has been seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate after drawing support from former President Donald Trump and for her criticisms of the Biden administration.
Go deeper: How South Dakota became a global tax haven