Heavy rains across the U.S. South and Southwest triggered flooding that killed at least one person in Texas and prompted evacuations in Arizona on Monday — as the storms caused hundreds of flight cancelations.

Threat level: The National Weather Service warns the widespread heavy rain and flooding is far from over. It's expected to persist throughout the week, advancing slowly into the Lower Mississippi Valley and South.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: The rains in the South and Southwest won't bust the long-term, climate-change driven megadrought in the region, but are enough to cause some short-term drought relief.

Unfortunately, they're also causing flash flooding, as the dry desert soils are unable to absorb high rainfall rates.

What's happening: A state of disaster was declared in Dallas County, one of the worst-hit areas, where authorities said a 60-year-old woman was killed after her vehicle was swept away by flood waters.

The deluge from rainfall totals in some parts of Dallas are considered a 1-in-1,000-year flood, per the Washington Post.

Meanwhile, in Arizona, evacuation orders were in place in the rural town of Duncan, where the water level of the Gila River got so high that it overwhelmed a levee and spilled into the town, the Duncan Valley Rural Fire District said.

Zoom in: To the east, a surge of moisture combined with upper level energy and a frontal zone is causing the flooding rains in Texas. Parts of Dallas saw more than 9 inches of rain fall in 24 hours, which was more than that city has seen much of this summer, Freedman notes.

What's next: The heavy rain is forecast to shift slowly east during the week, threatening tens of millions during the next few days.

"Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding threats [are] expected across areas of east Texas into the Lower Mississippi Valley over the next two days," the NWS' Weather Prediction Center notes.

The NWS also issued a flash flood warning in parts of central North Carolina Monday evening.

