Poll: 57% of voters think investigations into Trump should continue

Some 57% of American voters believe the various investigations into former President Donald Trump should continue, a new NBC News poll conducted in the wake of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago indicates.

Why it matters: The poll's results contradict remarks by Trump himself, who has sought to paint Americans as "so angry" about the FBI's search of his home.

The big picture: Fifty-seven percent of voters agreed with the statement that the probes should continue because "he needs to be held accountable just like anyone else."

40% of respondents agreed with the statement that the investigations should stop "because they are politically motivated" and "divide the country."

92% of Democratic voters, 61% of independents and 21% of Republican voters believed the investigations should continue, per NBC News.

50% of voters surveyed said Trump is solely or mainly responsible for the events of Jan. 6, a five point increase since the same poll was conducted in May.

Worth noting: Voters ranked "threats to Democracy" as the most important issue facing the country, pushing "cost of living" — which ranked number one in May — to the number two slot.

Methodology: The NBC News poll was conducted Aug. 12-16 among 1,000 registered voters, including 750 reached by cell phone, and has an overall margin of error of ± 3.1 percentage points