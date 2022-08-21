Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) defended the campaign arm's decision to boost certain pro-Trump candidates over more moderate Republicans during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday."

Driving the news: The DCCC came under particular fire for spending nearly half a million dollars on an ad that boosted Trump-endorsed Republican John Gibbs' over incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), one of the few Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after Jan. 6.

What they're saying: Maloney pushed back on the implication that in funding ads for Gibbs the DCCC had put party over country.