21 mins ago - Politics & Policy
DCCC chair defends boosting pro-Trump candidates in primary races
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) defended the campaign arm's decision to boost certain pro-Trump candidates over more moderate Republicans during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday."
Driving the news: The DCCC came under particular fire for spending nearly half a million dollars on an ad that boosted Trump-endorsed Republican John Gibbs' over incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), one of the few Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after Jan. 6.
What they're saying: Maloney pushed back on the implication that in funding ads for Gibbs the DCCC had put party over country.
- "Absolutely not did we put party over country. The moral imperative right now, Mr. Todd, is to keep the dangerous MAGA Republicans who voted to over turn our election over power," he said, addressing host Chuck Todd.
- Maloney expressed confidence that Democrat Hillary Scholten would best Gibbs in the election. "We're going to win that seat," he said, describing Gibbs as a "weak opponent."
- "My job is to win elections for the Democrats," Maloney added, noting that the Cook Political Report favors Democrats' chances in winning the seat.
- "I understand that there are difficult moral questions, philosophical questions, about tactics. That's always true in politics."
- "We believe that by keeping those dangerous people out of power, we address the larger moral imperative, and that's our job."