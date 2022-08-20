6 mins ago - World
Russia accuses Ukraine of poisoning its soldiers in nuclear plant region
Russia has accused Ukraine of poisoning some of its soldiers in a Russia-controlled area, Reuters reports.
Why it matters: This is the latest accusation from Russia against Ukraine and follows a series of claims between the two nations over shellings at the Zaporizhzhia power plant.
Details: Russia's defense ministry said Ukraine was responsible for poisoning soldiers in Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, per Reuters.
- The ministry said servicemen were brought to a hospital with signs of poisoning from "botulinum toxin type B," Bloomberg reports.
- "Botulinum toxin type B" can be used for medical reasons, but it can also "cause botulism when ingested in previously contaminated food products," Reuters reports.
What they're saying: The alleged poisoning may have been caused by expired canned meat, a Ukraine official with the country's interior ministry told Reuters.
- Russia said it had "supporting evidence" for the accusation, but it did not mention what the evidence was.
The big picture: The alleged poisoning happened in Zaporizhzhia, which is the same region as the largest nuclear power station in Europe.
- Both Ukrainian and Russian officials warned of a potential attack at the nuclear plant, per the Washington Post.
- Both countries said the other is preparing a "false flag" attack.
- Russia captured the nuclear plant back in March, but Ukrainian technicians still run it.