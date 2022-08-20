Russia accuses Ukraine of poisoning its soldiers in nuclear plant region

Russia has accused Ukraine of poisoning some of its soldiers in a Russia-controlled area, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: This is the latest accusation from Russia against Ukraine and follows a series of claims between the two nations over shellings at the Zaporizhzhia power plant.

Details: Russia's defense ministry said Ukraine was responsible for poisoning soldiers in Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, per Reuters.

The ministry said servicemen were brought to a hospital with signs of poisoning from "botulinum toxin type B," Bloomberg reports.

"Botulinum toxin type B" can be used for medical reasons, but it can also "cause botulism when ingested in previously contaminated food products," Reuters reports.

What they're saying: The alleged poisoning may have been caused by expired canned meat, a Ukraine official with the country's interior ministry told Reuters.

Russia said it had "supporting evidence" for the accusation, but it did not mention what the evidence was.

The big picture: The alleged poisoning happened in Zaporizhzhia, which is the same region as the largest nuclear power station in Europe.

Both Ukrainian and Russian officials warned of a potential attack at the nuclear plant, per the Washington Post.

Both countries said the other is preparing a "false flag" attack.

Russia captured the nuclear plant back in March, but Ukrainian technicians still run it.

Go deeper: The latest on the Russian invasion of Ukraine