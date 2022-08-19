Massive storms lashing Europe killed at least 13 people in Italy, Austria and France this week, per the BBC.

Driving the news: Authorities said hurricane-force winds of up to 136 mph pummeling the French island of Corsica resulted in a falling tree killing a 13-year-old girl on a campsite Thursday. Wreckage from the storm system was also reported at sites in Venice, Italy, and parts of Austria and Slovakia.

Meanwhile, streets in Provence, France, and London, England, flooded due to heavy rains on Wednesday.

Our thought bubble via Axios' Andrew Freedman: This was a rare long-lived severe thunderstorm complex that you might see roar across the Midwest during the summer — except this time it crossed national borders.

The big picture: The storms follow a summer of climate-change driven extreme heat and massive wildfires across Europe — as a crippling drought continues to threaten countries across the continent.

In photos: Destructive storms lash Europe

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin (L) walks by a damaged car as he visits the Sagone camping site in Corsica on Aug. 18. Photo: Emmanuel Dunand/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

A parasol lies on the ground at Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy, following a storm on Aug. 18. Photo: Andrew Pattaro/AFP via Getty Images

Firefighters recover a souvenirs stall that ended up in the Grand Canal in Venice due to strong winds on Aug. 18. Photo: Andrea Pattaro/AFP via Getty Images

Branches and fallen trees are seen near Lake St. Andraer after a severe storm hit in Lavanttal, southern Austria, on Aug. 18, 2022, killing two children. Photo: Georg Bachhiesl/APA/AFP via Getty Images